1,156 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Booking by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

BKNG traded down $23.76 on Thursday, reaching $1,870.19. The company had a trading volume of 114,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,353. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,025.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,965.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.78 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.