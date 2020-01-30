12,986 Shares in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. State Street makes up about 0.9% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in State Street by 252.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $324,000. Natixis bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $625,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.62. 183,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,135. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Insiders have sold 93,984 shares of company stock worth $6,067,365 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.