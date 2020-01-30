1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.47% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.08 ($38.46).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €22.56 ($26.23) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.40 and a 200 day moving average of €25.63. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 12 month high of €39.42 ($45.84). The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

