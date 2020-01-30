14,919 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO traded down $13.43 on Thursday, hitting $320.46. 931,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.50 and its 200 day moving average is $300.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.90 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.