15,985 Shares in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,535 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 938,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 23.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,701,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 39.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after buying an additional 110,509 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENV opened at $74.44 on Thursday. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $75.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ENV shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $587,563.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,432.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $314,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,089.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,368 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,830 in the last ninety days. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

