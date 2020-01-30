182,223 Shares in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 182,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $137,562,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,151,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,886,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,557,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,595,000.

NYSE:KTB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

