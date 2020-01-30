1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $1.56 on Top Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $62.12 million and $113,608.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00016307 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022973 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000641 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003634 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,206 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

