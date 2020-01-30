1World Market Cap Tops $8.59 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. 1World has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $3,776.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.03100587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00195497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

1World Profile

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,981,441 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

