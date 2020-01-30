206,938 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,366. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

