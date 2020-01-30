22,586 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Acquired by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of FNCL opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $44.88.

