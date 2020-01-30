237,205 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 237,205 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505,770 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of HP by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $162,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,640 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,135,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $78,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HP by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,682,478 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $69,672,000 after acquiring an additional 350,379 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

HPQ traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.44. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. HP’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,212,640.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

