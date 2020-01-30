285,581 Shares in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 285,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Teck Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 12.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $186,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 88,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,816. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECK. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

