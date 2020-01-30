2U (TWOU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.60. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $80.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

