30,994 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Comcast comprises approximately 1.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Comcast stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $200.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

