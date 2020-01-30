3i Group (LON:III) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,320

3i Group (LON:III) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,270 ($16.71) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 1,120.50 ($14.74) on Thursday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64). The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,095.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

