3M Co Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NYSE:MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MMM. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.69. 118,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,721. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. 3M has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in 3M by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after buying an additional 129,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,309,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in 3M by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,110,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,594,000 after buying an additional 43,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

