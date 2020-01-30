3M (NYSE:MMM) Earning Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about 3M (NYSE:MMM) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. 3M earned a media sentiment score of -2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted 3M’s score:

Shares of MMM opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. 3M has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

