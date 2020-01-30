41,200 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 541,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.18. 720,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,594. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $107.76 and a one year high of $152.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

