412,251 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 412,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Callon Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSE:CPE opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $737.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

