44,462 Shares in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Solaredge Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $825,213.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,132,804 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEDG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.11. 25,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,815. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

