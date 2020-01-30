44,983 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,048.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,955 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Unum Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 175,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 70,198 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Unum Group by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 801,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 469,244 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.84. 616,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,330. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

