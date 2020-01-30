56,588 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.01. 188,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $179.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

