624,100 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 624,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $38,070,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 310,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $58.74. 4,677,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,766,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.