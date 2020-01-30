632,133 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 632,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after buying an additional 83,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after buying an additional 529,341 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,687,000 after buying an additional 109,427 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.04. 17,026,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,524,652. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $268.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

