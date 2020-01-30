71,372 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of ManpowerGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $93.32. 2,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.32. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. CL King started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,788 shares of company stock worth $3,000,500 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

