81,409 Shares in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Syneos Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Syneos Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Syneos Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

SYNH stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.84. 1,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,206. Syneos Health Inc has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

