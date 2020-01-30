81,647 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $178,225,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $109,487,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $80,482,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $75,848,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $60,111,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

