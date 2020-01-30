82,933 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 24.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $325.71. The company had a trading volume of 184,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,046. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $265.85 and a 12-month high of $334.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.50.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

