8,951 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,383,000. Booking accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Booking by 247.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 464.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 25.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $22.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,871.65. The stock had a trading volume of 47,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,025.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,965.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.