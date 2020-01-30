A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.21. 109,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,806. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,956,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 121,087 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

