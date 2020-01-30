Aave Price Reaches $0.0249 on Exchanges (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Aave has a market capitalization of $28.09 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Aave token can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $527.83 or 0.05628687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128389 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016417 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034089 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Alterdice, Gate.io, Binance, Bibox, IDEX, Kyber Network, BiteBTC and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

