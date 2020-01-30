ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Update

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 5,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

ABB stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ABB has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

