AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,249.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 88,653 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

