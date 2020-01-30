AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 148.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in AbbVie by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 572,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $81.78. 10,840,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,865,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

