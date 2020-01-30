ABIOMED (ABMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect ABIOMED to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ABIOMED to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $188.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.39. ABIOMED has a 52-week low of $155.02 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.25.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

