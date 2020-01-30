Abulaba Price Up 83.5% Over Last Week (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 83.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abulaba token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Mercatox. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $1,411.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.03185019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00193523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00122059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co.

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

