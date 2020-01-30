Acceleron Pharma Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80).

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Shares of XLRN traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

