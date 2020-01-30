ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Short Interest Down 5.3% in January

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 503,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $874.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

