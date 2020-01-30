Acoin (ACOIN) Price Reaches $0.0257 on Exchanges

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Acoin has a market capitalization of $31,346.00 and $1.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Acoin has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin Profile

Acoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acoin’s official website is acoin.info. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam.

Buying and Selling Acoin

Acoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.