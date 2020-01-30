Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Activision Blizzard has set its Q4 guidance at $0.29 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATVI opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a $63.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

