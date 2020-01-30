Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Activision Blizzard worth $105,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie set a $58.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

