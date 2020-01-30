Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0031 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, HADAX and BiteBTC. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $768,363.00 and $610,445.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 100.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,491.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.72 or 0.01944515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.34 or 0.04119538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00717573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00127976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00782164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009335 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027715 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00726710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinTiger, LBank, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

