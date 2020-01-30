Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Major Shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc Sells 4,912,899 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $122,724,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 814,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,338. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,062,000 after buying an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,470,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,925,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 427,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 52,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

