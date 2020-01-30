Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Adecoagro stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.53. 13,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $220.31 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

