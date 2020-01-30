AdHive Trading Up 11.3% This Week (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. During the last week, AdHive has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. AdHive has a market capitalization of $109,003.00 and $154.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdHive alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.