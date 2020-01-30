Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.84 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.92. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $70,731.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,058,831 shares of company stock worth $39,599,232 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.