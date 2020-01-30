Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.8% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.78. 69,858,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,395,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.21.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

