Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 442,060 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $40,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after buying an additional 582,977 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $11,596,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.21.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $48.78. 69,858,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,395,712. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

