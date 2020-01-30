Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Down 5.3% in January

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,210,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 98,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

