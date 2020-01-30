aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Cap of $36.96 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hotbit, DDEX and OKEx. aelf has a total market cap of $36.96 million and $29.04 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.51 or 0.03091269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00197363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, BigONE, Kucoin, DDEX, OKEx, Hotbit, Binance, Tokenomy, Bithumb, ABCC, Huobi, BCEX, Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinTiger, Koinex, Allbit, Kyber Network, Bibox, Gate.io, GOPAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.